Timberwolves Lose Fourth Straight

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their fourth straight game when they hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Atlanta outscored Minnesota 25-19 in the opening quarter. That trend continued in the second quarter with the Timberwolves getting outscored 37-24 and trailing 62-43 at the half.

In the third, the Hawks extended their lead to 92-67. Minnesota rallied in the fourth, outscoring Atlanta 31-24, but it was not enough to come up with the win. The Hawks took it 116-98.

Trae Young led all scorers, netting 43 for Atlanta. Malik Beasley led the way for Minnesota, putting up 17 points. Jarrett Culver finished with 15 points, and Naz Reid added 13.

The Timberwolves fall to 3-11. They will host the 5-9 New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.