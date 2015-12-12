Timberwolves Fall to Nuggets in Overtime

DENVER - The Denver Nuggets snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 111-108 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Danilo Gallinari finished with 23 points, including nine in overtime to lead the Nuggets.

Kevin Martin and Andrew Wiggins led the way for Minnesota with 22 points apiece.

The Timberwolves are now 9-13 this season. They will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Sunday. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. You can hear all the action on AM1240 WJON with the pregame show starting at 2:00 p.m.