Timberwolves Fall to Hawks in Heartbreaking OT Loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Atlanta Hawks in their first game back home after a three-game stretch on the road.

The Timberwolves got off to a rocky start, being outscored 42-27 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, they outscored Atlanta 32-29, but only managed to cut the deficit to 71-59 going into the half.

Minnesota found their groove in the second half and stormed back to tie the game 89-89 by the end of the third. The two teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter and ended regulation still tied up at 112-112.

But Minnesota just couldn’t hold on in overtime. Atlanta outscored the Wolves 11-8 in the extra period. Three missed free throw shots in the final minute would have allowed the Timberwolves to tie up the game. Instead, they lost 123-120.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 31 points. Robert Covington scored 28, and Derrick Rose added 25. Rose, who has been starting in place of the injured Jeff Teague , left the game with a sprained ankle.

The Wolves fall to 16-19. They return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 30 when they take on the Heat in Miami to kick off another three-game road trip. Pre-game starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.