Timberwolves Fall to 76ers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their slump at home on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The two teams went toe-to-toe in the first quarter leaving the score tied up at 25. Philadelphia opened up some room in the second, outscoring Minnesota 28-23 to take a 53-48 advantage at the half.

The 76ers were only getting started though. In the third, they outscored the Wolves 35-26 to extend their lead to 14 points. Minnesota tried to close the gap in the final frame but came up short. Philadelphia took it 118-94.

Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with 37 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Beasley scored 22 for the Wolves and snagged 5 rebounds. Anthony Edwards added 15 points and D'Angelo Russell finished with 14.

The Timberwolves have now lost seven of their last eight and fall to 4-14. They will host the 9-10 Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.