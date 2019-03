The Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 8-3 Tuesday night at a rainy Target Field. Detroit is now 8-2 this season against the Twins.

Brian Dozier's 29th home run of the season gave the Twins a brief lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Detroit rallied for three runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings.

The Twins host the Tigers again Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.