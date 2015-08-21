Tigers One Of Few Area Teams To Return QB [VIDEO]

The Tech Tigers went young last season, starting a large crop of underclassmen which resulted in some growing pains in the 2014 season. The Tigers finished the season 3-6 including a playoff loss to Alexandria.

Sartell, Apollo, ROCORI and Cathedral all lost their 2014 quarterbacks to graduation, but Tech will have a junior signal-caller with a year of experience under his belt in 2015.

Wide receivers Jake Mussman and Jake Martig have graduated, along with running back Brendan Paulsen and a handful of others. However, the Tigers return quarterback Chris Backes, running back Devin Vouk and wide receiver Brevyn Spann-Ford among others to a team ready to rebound.

2015 SCHEDULE

8/22 @ Chisago Lakes 7 PM

8/28 @ Sartell 7 PM

9/4 vs Bemidji 7 PM (@ SJU)

9/11 @ ROCORI 7 PM

9/18 vs Sauk Rapids-Rice (SCSU) 7 PM

9/25 vs Apollo (SCSU) 7 PM

10/2 @ Willmar 7 PM

10/8 vs Alexandria 7 PM (SCSU)