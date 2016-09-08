Thursday’s Prep Sports Schedule
The Tech Tigers boys soccer team puts their undefeated record on the line Thursday when they head to Brainerd for a match with the Warriors. Brainerd is 3-1 overall this season and 2-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.
BOYS SOCCER
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tech @ Brainerd
Apollo @ Alexandria
Becker @ Cathedral
St. John’s Prep @ Minnewaska
GIRLS SOCCER
Sauk Rapids @ Willmar
Brainerd @ Tech
Alexandria @ Apollo
Cathedral @ Becker
St. John’s Prep @ Zimmerman
VOLLEYBALL
ROCORI @ Alexandria
Willmar @ Sartell
Apollo @ Brainerd
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Foley