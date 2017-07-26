Thunder Bay Beats Rox After Rain Delay

The Thunder Bay Border Cats beat the St. Cloud Rox 7-6 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The game was delayed for an hour and a half for rain midway through the contest.

Shane Selman hit a long two-run home run to left field in the fourth inning to pace the Rox offense. Selman finished 1-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.

The Rox fall to 5-12 on the second half of the season and 30-23 overall. St. Cloud is off Wednesday night before hosting Bismarck Thursday at Joe Faber Field.