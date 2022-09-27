This Minnesota Police Department Just Killed The Fall Vibe With A Single Video

We just LITERALLY turned the page in Minnesota to autumn. Just last week, Thursday actually, meteorological fall arrived. One Minnesota police department just killed the pumpkin spice latte, fall leaf viewing, Friday nights in fall vibe with a single video. The Ely Police Department just posted a video this morning of it snowing...

Clearly, the snow didn't stick, as it looked more like a quick burst of some flakes in the video but it was a clear reminder that the seasons have changed and it will be winter before we know it. (Speaking of winter, you can see what the Farmers Almanac has to say about our upcoming winter here)

According to weatherspark.com "The snowy period for Ely lasts for 7.0 months, from October 13 to May 15, with a sliding 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. The month with the most snow in Ely is February, with an average snowfall of 4.0 inches."

So September 27th isn't that early to see some snow falling in Ely, it is still early, by about two weeks.

While it isn't some HUGE snow event, there are some flakes that are seen in the video posted by the Ely Police Department this morning. And I get it, Ely is 'Up North', but come on! I just got into the fall vibe after seeing Pumpkin Spice Lattes go on sale back in August.

If you enjoy the snow, you like to snowmobile or do something else winter-related you can rejoice, the rest of us will just sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds of fall.

