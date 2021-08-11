This Loveable Stray Gal Needs Some Family Love Maybe From You
If you are in the need for a loveable female pup, Keely may be the dog for you and your family. We talked with Kate from the Tri-County Humane Society about this week's adoptable pet. Meet Keely, she is a terrier/American Staffordshire mix. She is only just over a year old, and is already spayed. She came to TCHS as a stray, and in my experience strays always seem very grateful to be with a family.
If you would like to see if she is the right fit for your family, just make an appointment at the TCHS to introduce you and your family to her. Spend some time with her and see if this is the right fit. It isn't known if she is housetrained or not, but that would probably be one of the first things you would find out.
TCHS prefers to do adoptions, viewings, and surrenders by appointment. Please call 320-252-0896 to schedule. (We will accommodate walk-ins as we are able.) TCHS also is following the CDC's guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask indoors.
Tri-County Humane Society has moved into their new building and have been there for a few months now. So, head over there and check out the facility as well as all of the adoptable pets available. If Keely isn't the right fit, maybe you will find another pet that is the right fit. All of the pets have been spayed/neutered before they are adopted. That's an expense saved.
You can see a video of Keely if you'd like more info before heading over to TCHS.