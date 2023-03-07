This Energetic Guy Needs A Home And Family

Meet Striker! This handsome boy came to TCHS due to his previous owners no longer being able to care for him. Striker has not met children or cats, he had previously lived with a littermate of his and did well, but has not met dogs other than that.

He does well with strangers and new people. We always recommend slow and proper introductions with new pets and people. Ask a TCHS staff member for tips and tricks! Striker is a super loving dog and he loves attention! While he is super sweet, he tends to not realize how big he is.

He would benefit from basic obedience and leash training in order to set him up for success! Striker was described by his last home as friendly, outgoing, and a quick learner! His favorite things to do is run and play!

He would benefit from being fed a high quality diet with meat as the first ingredient to ensure his health going forward. Could this love bug be your new best friend!?

