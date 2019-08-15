The Weekender: The Receders, Clearwater Rodeo and More!
ST. CLOUD — Summer is drawing to an end and there is lots of fun things you and your family can do before they head back to school. You can check out the Clearwater Rodeo, see a movie at Whitney Park, go for an evening hike through Warner Lake Park, listen to some music in the gardens and check out the Receders. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Clearwater RodeoClearwater
Come out and see one of the greatest family rodeo's in Clearwater this weekend. The Silver Bullet Saddle Club is holding their 40th Annual Clearwater Rodeo Friday through Sunday. See events like bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. There will even be live music and dancing Friday and Saturday night after the rodeo. Tickets at the gate are $15 for general admission, $7 for kids 12-5 and free for kids ages 4 and under. The fun starts at 2:00 p.m. Friday.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Friday, August 16th, 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 17th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 18th, 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Friday Night FlickSt. Cloud
Enjoy a family night out with a movie under the stars in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Park and Recreation and Capital One are holding their second showing of their summer Friday Night Flick series. This weeks movie is The Goonies. The movie will be shown at Whitney Memorial Park on Filed C-3 and should it rain be moved inside the Whitney Recreation Center. Music will begin at 8:00 p.m. with the film starting at dusk. Event is Free!
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, August 16th, 8:00 p.m.
- 3
Hike @ NightSt. Cloud
Glow Sticks, hiking, bonfires and S'mores await you this weekend. You can explore a Warner Lake Park with the Hike Hoppers for a night time nature walk. Tickets are just $15 per person. The hike starts at 8:30 p.m. and goes until about 10:00 p.m. Come out and be ready to explore.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, August 17th, 8:30 p.m.
- 4
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
It's your last chance for the summer to enjoy some great live music in Munsinger Gardens. Music in the Gardens wrap up this Sunday with the band Laura Caviani Trio. The concert begins at 3:00 p.m. near the gazebo along the bank of the Mississippi River. The concert is free and there will also be delicious root beer floats for $1.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, August 18th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
The Receders on the PatioKimball
A St Cloud area rock and roll band will be playing in Kimball this weekend. The Receders have been playing together for 25 years playing a variety of songs that you can't help but get up and dance too. The group will be performing on the patio at Pearl Lake Lodge. The music starts at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, August 18th, 2:00 p.m.