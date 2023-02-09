The Weekender: Sweetheart Swing Dance, Comedy Night and More!

1

This is your final weekend to catch GREAT Theatre's production of Disney's Descendants: The Musical. This story follows the Disney Channel Original Movie as the kids of your favorite Disney villain's must decided to follow in their parents evil footsteps or choose to be good. The show is filled with great musical performances, costumes and lighting the whole family will enjoy. Tickets are still remaining for the final weekend performance and range between $28-$42. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

- Friday, February 10th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, February 11th, 2:00 p.m.

- Sunday, February 12th, 2:00 p.m.