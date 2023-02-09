The Weekender: Sweetheart Swing Dance, Comedy Night and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Whether you're a fan of football or not there is still plenty of fun things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Take your family to see Descendants the Musical, learn to Swing Dance at Whitney Senior Center, have some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, do some Valentines Day shopping at Copper Pony or throw some axes at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Descendants the MusicalSt. Cloud
This is your final weekend to catch GREAT Theatre's production of Disney's Descendants: The Musical. This story follows the Disney Channel Original Movie as the kids of your favorite Disney villain's must decided to follow in their parents evil footsteps or choose to be good. The show is filled with great musical performances, costumes and lighting the whole family will enjoy. Tickets are still remaining for the final weekend performance and range between $28-$42. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 10th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 11th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 12th, 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Sweetheart Swing DanceSt. Cloud
Throw on your dancing shoes and throw it back in time, because the Stearns History Museum is throwing a Sweetheart Swing Dance! The Rock City Big Band will play all of your favorites from the 20s, 30s and 40s, so you, your sweetie or friends can dance the night away. Beer will be served, along with some tasty, sweet treats! Tickets are $10 per person. Dance lessons will start at 6:30 p.m. with the main dancing beginning at 7:00 p.m. inside the Whitney Senior Center.
Buy tickets at StearnsHistoryMuseum.org or call 320.253.8424
- Saturday, February 11th, 6:30 p.m.
- 3
Silly Beaver ComedySt. Cloud
Make your way to Beaver Island Brewing for a night of laughs. Every Saturday the taproom is transformed into a comedy space for a variety of local comedians. This weekends featured acts include Daryl Horner who is a Twin Cities based comedian with over 30 years of stand up under his belt. Tickets are just $15 so enjoy a night of laughs and beer in downtown St. Cloud.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 11th, 9:00 p.m.
- 4
Copper Pony Valentines DaySauk RapidsThe Copper Pony in Sauk Rapids is celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend with a special event. From 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Janessa Marie Handmade and HollyBlue Permanent Jewelry will set up shop. The kitchen will offer special menu items including Valentine’s Day Pony Chow, cookies, sandwiches, and pizza. And our baristas will make special drinks like our Strawberry Macchiato and Malted Mocha. There will also be something for guys with 20% off all men’s bath + body products, which includes our colognes. Plus with any $35+ Copper Pony purchase on the retail side, you’ll receive a free box of a few of our Valentine’s Day cookies.- Saturday, February 11th, 9:00 p.m.
- 5
Bottomless Axe ThrowingSt. Cloud
Has some fun throwing axes in St. Cloud this weekend. United States Axe is hosting their weekly Bottomless Throwmosas event. For $25 you can throw all you want from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can book your timeslot now for an afternoon of fun.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Sunday, February 12th, 12:00 p.m.