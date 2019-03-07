The Weekender: ACCORDO, Patsy Cline Tribute and More!

3

You can learn how to make maple syrup with a great outdoor event this weekend. St. John's Outdoor University of holding a class this weekend on how to identify sugar maple trees, tap a tree, collect and cook the sap into a finished product. The event start at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning out at St. John's. The event is $10 for Outdoor U members and Avon Hills landowners and $20 for everyone else. Dress for the weather and get ready for a sweet treat.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Saturday, March 9th, 9:00 a.m.