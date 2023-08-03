THE WEEKENDER: A Record List of Things to Do This Weekend!
We didn’t start out to create the longest list of events in WEEKENDER history, it just happened! This list includes something for every age, from SPONGEBOB – THE MUSICAL in Anoka to live music from the Granite City Brass at Munsinger and Clemens Gardens. Plus, the Benton County Fair celebrates 110 years at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids!
So, let’s get to it! Here’s THE WEEKENDER!
The Benton County FairSauk Rapids
The 110th running of the Benton County Fair runs through 5:00 pm Sunday, August 6th!
There's a full lineup of activities in the grandstand, the Gopher State Exhibitions Midway, and lots more with no gate admission to the fair!
For a list of events, find the schedule here.
Pandemic at the Ultimate Sports BarWaite Park
Pandemic is back rocking the Ultimate Sports Bar this Friday, August 4th @ 7:30pm
WACOSA 60th Anniversary BashBack Shed BrewingWACOSA's Turning 60 and we invite you and your friends and family to join us for this outta-sight celebration!We will have our very own WACOSA beer and root beer and food will be provided by Jimmy Z's food truck.You don't need to buy a ticket to come and enjoy an afternoon, but we encourage you to do so!You can get your groove on with music provided by Retro, or enjoy our silent auction.No matter what you do at the 60th Bash we are sure you're going to dig it!
Music in the Gardens with Granite City BrassMunsinger Clemens GardensMusic in The Gardens free concert featuring Granite City Brass.Join Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society for our 24th year of Music in the Gardens in the lower garden, near the gazebo, on the banks of the Mississippi River.Plus, Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will be selling those fabulous $2 root beer floats again!The schedule may be subject to change.This activity is made possible by a grant from Central MN Arts Board, through funding provided by the Minnesota State Legislature.
Big Lake Graniteman TriathlonLakeside Park - Big Lake
Big Lake Graniteman is one of Minnesota’s favorite triathlons.
Offering sprint and Olympic distance triathlons in early August, the event is held at Lakeside Park, just 30 minutes from the Twin Cities and St. Cloud.
Participants swim in the clean and clear waters of Big Lake, enjoy one of the flattest and fastest bike rides in the state, and enjoy a lakeside run that starts and finishes in the park!
Elk River EV Test Drive EventFurniture and Things Community Event CenterTake an EV out for a spin and a donation will be made on your behalf to one of our local charity partners!Discover career training and economic opportunities in clean energy!Get hands-on experience with charging stations!Learn how EVs can fit into your life!See how Elk River is working to become a clean energy hub!
The Spongebob Musical at Lyric ArtsLyric Arts - AnokaThe stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts and lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg with a book by Kyle Jarrow. The musical features original songs by greats such as Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. This one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza will be a hilarious, heart-felt, and high energy night at the theater for all ages!Updated Age Requirement for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICALTHE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is the perfect show for young audience members, which is why we’ve lowered our Age Requirement to attend this show to Pre-School Age children and older.