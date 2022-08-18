The Town of Dorset, MN Picks Their Mayor Out of a Hat Every Year

Politics aside, maybe this should be the way leaders are picked from now on.

The tiny town of Dorset, Minnesota is located about two hours north of the St. Cloud area on the outskirts of Park Rapids and Nevis. With just a population of 22 people, it is a small unincorporated community, but that doesn't mean this community doesn't know how to have a good time.

Every year, a different Mayor of Dorset is selected by random drawing. According to the Wikipedia page:

The position of "Mayor of Dorset" is a symbolic one, the town being run by a group of five local business owners.The town holds a yearly election at the "Taste of Dorset" festival, residents paying $1 to add a name of their choice to a hat, with a random slip being drawn to select a Mayor.

One of the most iconic mayoral drawings was won by three-year-old Robert "Bobby" Tufts in 2012. What made his term so iconic was the fact that he was re-elected for a second term the following year.

The Taste of Dorset festival page on the Park Rapids Lakes Area website gives a rundown of the events:

Annual day for foodies! Join the businesses of Dorset celebrating our fabulous event, featuring foods from the Restaurant Capital of the World as well as our famous Mayor Election. Delicious foods from Spaghetti Balls,Tacos, Pizza and Broasted Chicken. Live music, shopping and games. A family friendly day for all.

The most recent mayor is Evan Johnson, elected drawn on August 8th. He will be the mayor for the 2022/2023 season.

Remind me to send in ballots next year, I want to make a run for Mayor of Dorset!

