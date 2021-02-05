The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is back in action this weekend after getting last week off for a scheduled bye. The Huskies are 11-6 so far this season and in third place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Mick Hatten of The Rink Live joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" on Friday afternoon to talk Huskies hockey.

SCSU will have fans in the seats this weekend for the first time all season. The team is allowing up to 150 family members of the team to attend the game in-person.

Hatten says that the atmosphere will be noticeably different with fans in the seats and hopes that it gives the players, who have been playing and living under strict guidelines during the pandemic, a boost late in the season.

Hatten also discusses the University of North Dakota's decision to lower ticket prices after their 3,000 seat capacity was not filled for their series with Colorado College last weekend.

Other topics covered by Hatten included the progression of Sam Hentges this season, the play of SCSU's goaltenders, who he considers the Huskies' unsung hero and the Minnesota Wild's 'reverse retro' jerseys that were debuted last week.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.