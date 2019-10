PORTLAND, OR - The Johnnies win in close game 80-79 against Lewis & Clark last (Friday) night.

With a 79-77 lead, Lewis & Clark nearly stole possession from the St. John's Johnnies twice before Alex Schmitt nailed a 3-pointer with no time remaining to knock off the Pioneers 80-79 at Pamplin Sports Center.

Up next the Johnnies face George Fox University tonight (Saturday) at 3 p.m.