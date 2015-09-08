Texas High School Football Players Cheap-Shot Ref [VIDEO]
A pair of high school football players in Texas are in hot water after inexplicably cheap-shotting a referee during a game last week. Two players from John Jay High School have been suspended from the team, and from school, after video of the attack went viral.
According to ESPN, the referee is now pursuing criminal charges against the two players. The head of the Austin Football Officials said he wants to see the two players banned from ever playing football again.