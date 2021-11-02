Testimony Concludes in the Trial of Third St. Cloud Rape Suspect

ST. CLOUD -- The trial of a third man charged with raping a woman at a St. Cloud park last fall has wrapped up and closing arguments will be sent to the judge.

Twenty-three-year-old Mohamed Hassan Abdi is charged with three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping. Abdi waived his right to be tried before a jury and instead accepted a bench trial where a judge will determine whether Abdi is guilty or not guilty.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says both the prosecution and the defense are preparing written closing arguments to be sent to the judge overseeing the trial. Once the judge receives them, she will have seven days to issue a verdict. That's expected toward the end of this month.

Twenty-two-year-old Abdirahin Omar Ali has been convicted on those same charges and could be sentenced to up to 30 years.

Twenty-five-year-old Sahal Abdi Hassan was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aiding and abetting 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The men are accused of kidnapping a woman in downtown St. Cloud and driving her to a park where she was raped.

