Tech Boys Soccer Falls To East Ridge In State Tourney Monday

The Tech Tigers fell to the East Ridge Raptors 2-0 Monday night the Boys Soccer Class AA State Tournament at SCSU's Husky Stadium.

After a fairly even first 20 minutes East Ridge became the more aggressive team offensively and ended up with a pair of goals under three minutes apart before the half.

Senior midfielder Ashwin Kolla scored for the Raptors with 8:53 remaining in the first half to make the score 1-0. Kolla's goal was assisted by Keelan Spencer.

East Ridge struck again with 6:23 left in the half when a dribbler off the foot of sophomore defender Grant Tostenrud found its way past Tech goalie Bryan Helminick just inside the far post to make the score 2-0.

The Tigers had two good scoring chances in the first half, with the first coming on Abdiquadar Farah's long distance shot with 22:30 left. The second came on a rebound attempt that was blocked over the crossbar by the Raptors keeper with 7:30 left in the first half.

The Tigers had a couple of opportunities early in the second half, with Kaleb Woodman getting off a good shot just 3:25 into the second half, and Mohamud Aden getting a shot off at close range that was denied.

Helminick denied a breakaway from East Ridge senior forward Jarrod Ronquillo on a breakaway with 13:30 left in the second half to keep the score 2-0.

The Tigers will play for third place on Thursday at 3 p.m. against Minneapolis Washburn at Mahtomedi High School. The Raptors will take on Anoka for the state championship on Thursday at SCSU.