Target Apologizes For ‘Minnesota Badgers’ Apparel

The last time we checked, The University of Minnesota is still home of the Golden Gophers...not the Minnesota Badgers...OOPS!

Target accidentally printed the wrong team mascot on a bunch of baby onsies. Someone (and then EVERYONE) noticed. An anonymous person posted a photo of the mix up on social media and it quickly went viral.

The Twitter account GopherHole tweeted the photo at Target captioning it, "Hey @Target, WTF?! #Gophers #Badgers".

Target realized their mistake, apologized, and quickly took all of the onsies off the store shelves, according to the GopherHole Twitter account.

It's OK, Target. We'll let this one go because we love you.

