Strong Storms Possible on Wednesday in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.

National Weather Service
Some of these storms, especially those later in the day could be severe with the main risks being damaging wind and hail.

Near-normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week.

National Weather Service
Warmer than normal temperatures are favored next week for the start of July.

