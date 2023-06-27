Strong Storms Possible on Wednesday in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.

Some of these storms, especially those later in the day could be severe with the main risks being damaging wind and hail.

Near-normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week.

Warmer than normal temperatures are favored next week for the start of July.

