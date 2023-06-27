Strong Storms Possible on Wednesday in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.
Some of these storms, especially those later in the day could be severe with the main risks being damaging wind and hail.
Get our free mobile app
Near-normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week.
Warmer than normal temperatures are favored next week for the start of July.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- 50th Anniversary of Lemonade Art Fair At SCSU
- Catholic Charities Leader Stepping Down
- $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
- Sartell Finalizes Purchases of Former Paper Mill Site
- Scooter's Coffee Proposed for Downtown Sauk Rapids