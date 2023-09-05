Update: Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Tuesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of eastern Minnesota for Tuesday night.

The watch includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties and will be in effect until 11:00 p.m.

After a long break from anything more than a trace of precipitation, storm chances return Tuesday afternoon.

Some of these may be strong to severe.

Large hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

National Weather Service
The timeframe for the strongest storms is between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

So far in September St. Cloud has had just a trace of rain.  We're .47 of an inch below normal for the month so far.

 

