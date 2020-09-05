Strong Second Half Pushes Lynx Past Wings

The Minnesota Lynx earned the season sweep of the Dallas Wings and notched their second straight win Friday night.

The Lynx pushed out to a 22-9 lead in the opening minutes, but Dallas came back to close the gap to 25-24 by the end of the first quarter. In the second frame, the Wings outscored the Lynx 25-16 to take a 49-41 lead at the half.

Minnesota started the second half with a 22-5 run and went on to outscore Dallas 28-14 in the third. The Wings got withing six points in the final minutes, but the Lynx held on to win it 88-75.

The Lynx had six players in the double digits. Damiris Dantas led Minnesota with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists. Napheesa Collier also earned a double-double in the win, scoring 14 points and 14 rebounds. Odyssey Sims added 16 points, Crystal Dangerfield netted 15, and Rachel Banham and Bridget Carleton each added 11.

The Lynx improve to 12-5. They will face the league-leading 14-3 Seattle Storm on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.