Storms Monday, Wet Weather to Start the Week

UNDATED -- Precipitation will begin across Iowa, and spread northward across Minnesota, and into west-central Wisconsin during the day.

Severe weather is also possible later Monday. This is the first round of precipitation this week. A brief dry period is expected late Monday night, and into Tuesday. However, precipitation will redevelop late Tuesday night, and continue periodically through Thursday evening.

There will be periods of very heavy rainfall this week, with temperatures dependent on cloud cover and timing of rainfall.

National Weather Service

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible from the late afternoon into the overnight hours from west-central into south-central Minnesota.

Large hail and locally heavy downpours will be the primary risks, however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.