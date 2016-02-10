Storm ‘N Sabres Top River Lakes [VIDEO/AUDIO]

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N Sabres defeated River Lakes 3-0 Tuesday night at Bernick's Arena in a Section 8AA semifinal on WJON. S-SR improves to 20-7 with the win.

The Storm 'N Sabres got on the board early on Markia Smith's seventh goal of the season at 7:20 of the opening period. Sartell/Sauk Rapids outshot River Lakes 13-4 in the opening period.

The Stars pushed back in the second period, outshooting the Storm 'N Sabres 10-9, but could not solve senior goalie Clare Minnerath, and neither team scored in the second.

Brooke Walters scored her 17th goal of the season on the power play at 10:06 of the third period to make the score 2-0, and Megan Cook capped the scoring with an empty net goal at 15:10.

The Storm 'N Sabres will play against Roseau in Detroit Lakes for the section championship on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan.