Stolen Trailer in Linden Township; Dog Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting four storage units with the lock cut off with items taken from them. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the storage units are located on the 1500 block of 7th Street South.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting on the 196th Street in Linden Township a trailer was stolen by a business. The trailer is a 2011 Carry-On black 16-foot enclosed trailer with the words "tire sale" in bright orange with "Tire Solution" on the side. Mages says the trailer was fully loaded with items.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a dog was stolen from a back yard. The location where the dog was stolen was on the 100 block of 31st Ave N in St Cloud on 10/10/2022. The dog is a German Shepherd/Australian mix. A picture of the suspect is above.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.