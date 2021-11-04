Stearns County No Longer Listed As Being In A Drought

ST. CLOUD -- Last week's widespread rain has helped Minnesota's drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Stearns County is now out of the drought.

However, both Benton and Sherburne Counties are still listed in a moderate drought.

St. Cloud has officially had 22.89 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is still 3 1/2" below normal.

U.S. Drought Monitor

The driest conditions in the state continue to be in the northern third, while the best conditions are in southwestern Minnesota.

