Video Of St. Cloud Mall Stabbings Released, FBI Calls Attack ‘Premeditated’ [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - Federal and local officials have taken the unusual step of releasing video footage from the St. Cloud Crossroads Mall stabbings. The incident on Saturday, September 17th left 10 people hurt, and the suspect Dahir Adan dead.

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall says at a news conference Thursday showing the video at this time in the investigation is something they would not normally do, but in the interest of transparency they decided to go ahead and release the video footage.

Also, Special Agent with the FBI Rick Thornton says Adan may have become radicalized recently and that the attack likely was premeditated. He says Adan 'went from being a high achieving student with a lot of friends, to being withdrawn and flunking out of college almost overnight'. Adan took interest recently in Islam, and encouraged his female relatives to be more religious.

Investigators were told that said Adan yelled "Islam, Islam" and "allahu akbar" during the attack.

They've interviewed at least 180 people in their investigation. The FBI also continues to review Dahir Adan's electronic devices, however his iphone is locked and they haven't gotten access to his cell phone yet.

Meanwhile, the attorney for the family of Adan says his relatives had no idea he expressed interest in Islam and was planning last month's attack as authorities have indicated. Abdulwahid Osman says the family did not see a change in Adan's behavior as investigators have claimed.

Adan's parents and other close family members viewed video evidence from the mall attack earlier Thursday. Adan's parents said that is "not the son they knew" and that it is beyond their understanding that he committed the crime.

Adan texted his boss at about 6:45 p.m. that night and said he could not make it in work. At 8:07 p.m. he left his home enroute to the mall. He was involved in a hit and run with a bicyclist on his way to the mall. He arrived at the Crossroads Center parking lot at about 8:13 p.m. The first 911 call came in at 8:14 p.m.

Kendall says her role is to determine if the use of deadly force was necessary by part-time Avon police officer Jason Falconer. She says no criminal action will be filed against officer Falconer.

The attacks started outside the mall near Complete Nutrition, then Dahir Adan continued inside the mall toward Target and Macy's. Adan, armed with two steak knives, ran into Macy's followed by Falconer. Twelve witnesses say they heard Falconer order Adan to drop his weapons. A total of 10 rounds were fired by Falconer with six striking Adan.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says we should continue to remember the victims of the mall stabbings. He says he's had a chance to speak to each of the 10 victims.

Thirteen different agencies - 126 different people - responded to the Crossroads mall that night. Ninety-five separate 911 calls were made regarding the mall stabbings incident.

The case is completely in the hands of the FBI now. The role of the St. Cloud Police Department and the Stearns County Attorney's Office is complete.