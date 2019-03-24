St. John’s Splits a Pair with Luther

The St. John’s University baseball team won one and lost one at home against Luther College on Saturday.

SJU won the first game by a slim margin of 6-4. They took the lead early on, tallying 2 runs in the second inning. Luther caught up in the third and tied things up at 2-2.

They traded runs in the fourth and stayed tied, 3-3. In the final innings, St. John’s broke away from the Norse to win it.

The second game was a struggle for the Johnnies. They fell behind early, putting up only two points to Luther’s five through five innings. SJU only ran in two more in the contest and fell to the Norse 12-7.

Jack Schramel led the team with three runs on the day. Thomas Meland , Jack Wingerd , Hunter Lindquist , and Wyatt Ulrich each tallied two. Max Jackson and Joey Stock added one each.

The Johnnies fall to 14-4 and will hit the field again Sunday afternoon for game three. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.