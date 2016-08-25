St. John’s Football Sets Sights High [VIDEO]

The St. John’s football’s goal again this season; win a national championship. Johnnie head coach Gary Fasching talks about this year’s team’s strengths and weaknesses.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

"Offensively we're a little behind where I would like to see, but defensively we have seven guys back and I'm really impressed how our guys look on defense right now," says Fasching.

St. John’s lost 90% of their offense last year including running back Sam Sura, receiver Josh Bungum and quarterback Nick Martin. Senior receiver Dan Harrington expects to take on a bigger role this season after posting 9 catches for 53 yards and 1 touchdown last year.

"I feel like this team has always had people step up at the right time. I think we are deep in spots and can fill the holes we lost," says Harrington.

Senior Running back Zach Sundly ran for 125 yards on 24 carries with 1 touchdown last year but he could see more opportunities this year. He talks about how the coaching staff gets the players ready.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

"Where ever the coaches need or want me I'm going to do as long as it gets us the win on the field," says Sundly.

St. John’s returns 7 starters on defense including 2 nd leading tackler Carter Hansen. Hansen had 97 total tackles last season. He talks about his role with the team.

"We always preach about the "Johnnie Way" so we need to make sure that tradition gets passed down to the younger guys and make sure they know what Johnnie football is all about," says Hanson.

St. John’s was 10-2 last season is ranked 9 th in the d3football.com poll. The Johnnies open the season September 3 against the College of St. Scholastica.