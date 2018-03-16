St. Cloud’s Schultz Wins 2nd Medal at Paralympics Games

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA -- Another medal for St. Cloud's Mike Schultz at the 2018 Paralympic Games. Schultz won the silver medal Friday in the Banked Slalom snowboarding event.

Each athlete completes three runs down the course with their best run determining the final order based on ascending time. There is only one rider on the course at a time. The course may be a medium pitched slope.

Having two golds would have been rad but having a gold and a silver, I definitely count today as a success.

Earlier this week he won the gold medal in the men's LL1 competition.

The 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea wrap-up this weekend.