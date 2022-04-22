St. Cloud Woman Accused of Kicking Her Young Daughters

ST. CLOUD -- A 23-year-old St. Cloud woman is charged with the malicious punishment of a child and two counts of domestic assault after allegedly kicking her two young daughters.

Dania Mireya Noyes was charged after another adult noticed fresh scratches and bruising on the head of one of the girls.

Court records list the girls' dates of birth only as 2017 and 2016.

The girls were interviewed by police officers, child protection services, and a doctor. Court records show the girls told each of them that their mom had kicked them in the face after giving their little brother the wrong kind of milk.

The girls said their mom got angry, threw them down, and kicked them in the face. The doctor confirmed the girl's bruises and abrasion were consistent with being kicked and pushed.

There are no court dates currently scheduled for Noyes.

