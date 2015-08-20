St. Cloud Vandalism Suspect Appears To Use Surveillance Shot As Facebook Photo

St. Cloud Police arrested a man on Wednesday that they believed to be responsible for a series of cars being vandalized over the weekend. 21 year old St. Cloud resident Noah Farrell was arrested for, and reportedly admitted to, the crime.

According to St. Cloud radio station WJON , Farrell said he wasn't 'targeting anyone' when he smashed ten cars with what appears to be a sledgehammer in surveillance footage released by the SCPD.

A Facebook page appearing to belong to Farrell shows that he updated his cover photo in the early morning hours on Thursday to the very surveillance shot that got him arrested.

Millenials.....amirite?