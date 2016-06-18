St. Cloud Rox Defeat Mankato 6-5
MANKATO-- The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 6-5 last (Friday) night. The game was cut short due to the rain.
Ricky Ramirez hit a grand slam over the right-field wall in part of a seven-hit inning for the Rox.
St. Cloud starter Matt Shannon allowed just two unearned runs on the day.
The game was called final in the seventh inning after a second rain delay.
The Rox take on Duluth tonight at 6:05 p.m.
Tune into AM 1390 The Fan for full coverage of tonight's game.