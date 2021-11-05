UPDATE: Suspects Identified in St. Cloud Armed Robbery

Tygir Winfield (left) and Antonio Harris (Photo: Stearns County Jail)

ST. CLOUD -- Two men were arrested after an armed robbery in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 14th Street South and 6th Avenue South at about 4:20 p.m. for an armed robbery in progress.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been robbed and pistol-whipped. The suspects had fled the scene prior to officers arriving on the scene, but the officers were able to track down the two men and take them into custody.

Police say the suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Antonio Harris and 24-year-old Tygir Winfield. Both men are being held in the Stearns County Jail where they face charges of aggravated robbery.

The victim received only minor injuries during the assault.

Police say the investigation continues and no other information is available at this time.

