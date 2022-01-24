St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge, Other Charges Dropped
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who took part in a St. Joseph armed robbery when he was 17-years-old has run afoul of the law again.
Nineteen-year-old Tanner Crane has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.
An aggravated robbery charge stemming from a January 2021 incident where he was accused of stealing a pair of expensive sneakers from two men has been dismissed. A drug charge alleging Crane was trying to sell Percocet pills also was dismissed.
He pleaded guilty to the gun charge after Sartell Police discovered the weapon following a traffic crash. Court records show Crane was overdosing on a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine last May when he crashed the car.
Officers discovered the gun when it fell out of Crane's waistband.
Crane is unable to have a gun after being convicted of a 2019 hold-up of a man fishing at Millstream Park in St. Joseph. He was given a stayed sentence of nearly five years in prison.
Now, the Stearns County Attorney's Office says Crane is expected to be given a 5-year prison sentence for the gun possession charge.
