St. Cloud Man Accused of Trying to Burn Down Group Home
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with trying to burn down the group home he is living at.
Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Peterson is charged with attempted arson for a fire on Friday night.
St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the home just before 11:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find the living room filled with smoke, a discharged fire extinguisher, and fire damage on the kitchen stove.
Police spoke with Peterson who allegedly admitted to lighting a fire on the stove in an attempt to burn the house down. Court records show Peterson told officers he lit the fire due to his depression.
Police say he acknowledged that he knew other people were inside the home and would have been burned if he was successful.
Court records don't list a damage estimate.
Peterson is due in court on February 7th.
