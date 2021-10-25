St. Cloud Area Service Clubs Sponsoring Food Drive

Members of the Central Minnesota Optimists, Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs are teaming up to host a food drive Thursday October 28th at Pathways4Youth headquarters located at 203 Cooper Avenue North in St. Cloud as part of a "Celebrate Community" project. Donors can drop off non-perishable food items or make a cash donations to any of the following recipients: Catholic Charities, Pathsways4Youth, or the Salvation Army.

This is the first year of what the groups are hoping is an annual collaboration which has been spearheaded by the leaders of the 4 groups.

Denny Smith from the Morning Optimist club is scheduled to join me on WJON Wednesday at 8:40 a.m. to talk more about how this collaboration came together.