St. Ben’s Kicks Off Volleyball Season 2-0

The College of St. Benedict volleyball team kicked off their 2019 season with two sweeps at the Trinity National Invitational in San Antonio, Texas on Friday.

St. Ben’s took down both Neumann University and the University of Minnesota Morris in three-straight sets to earn two 3-0 sweeps.

The Bennies improve to 2-0. They will face the University of Mary Hardin Baylor and Trinity University at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to close out the invitational.