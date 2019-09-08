St. Ben’s Comes Up Short in Iowa

The College of St. Benedict soccer team suffered their first loss of the season on the road against Wartburg College on Saturday.

The game stayed close through the first half with Wartburg only leading by one. Then in the third, the Knights scored three more. The Bennies finally got on the scoreboard in the 70th minute but were not able to catch up. They lost it 4-1.

Senior midfielder Mara Flaherty scored the lone goal for the St. Ben's. Kendall Koenen made five saves and allowed four goals.

The Bennies fall to 2-1 and will continue their Iowa trip with a stop at Luther College on Sunday. That game starts at 3:00 p.m.