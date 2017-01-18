Spurs Outlast Wolves Tuesday

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-114 Tuesday night at the AT&T Center. The Wolves fall to 14-28 on the season with the loss, but remain just four games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 14 assists in the loss. Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 34 points.

The Wolves wrap up their road trip with a game at Los Angeles Thursday night before returning home Sunday to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.