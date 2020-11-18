Souhan; Wolves Likely to Take Edwards [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves hold picks #1, #17, and #33 in tonight's NBA draft which begins tonight at 6:30 (Central Time). Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says if the Wolves don't trade the 1st overall pick they will take Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards. He says has a big NBA type body, can score and has potential to be a quality NBA player for a long time. He says guard Lamelo Ball my have a higher upside but concerns about his defense and shooting make him a riskier pick. Souhan doesn't expect the Wolves to take center James Wiseman in part because Wiseman has said he doesn't want to play for the Wolves.

The Vikings are riding a 3-game winning streak after beating the Bears in Chicago 19-13 Monday night. Jim says Adam Thielen is still the top receiver on the Vikings despite the emergence of rookie Justin Jefferson. He says Jefferson isn't getting the attention and focus by opponents in the game plan as much as Thielen. Jim says the Vikings defensive line has also shown improvement in the past few week and he credits the coaching staff and the young players for making the adjustments.