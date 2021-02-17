Souhan; Wild Look Sluggish [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild returned to games for the first time in 2 weeks after postponing 6 games due to Covid-19 protocols. The Wild lost 4-0 at Los Angeles against the Kings Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild looked a bit rusty and are still playing short handed with 5 regulars not in the lineup due to Covid-19. Jim suggests that 2 to 3 of those players could be available to play Thursday night's game at Anaheim. Hear that game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.

The Timberwolves lost 112-104 at Target Center Tuesday night. Jim says the bad news is that D'Angelo Russell will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks. The good news is that rookie first overall pick Anthony Edwards is starting to look like a star. Jim says his shot selection isn't always great but he's finding ways to get to the basketball and making shots over players like Lebron James. Souhan says Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have only played 5 games together since Russell arrived last season.

The Twins pitchers and catchers need to report to Fort Myers, Florida by Friday. Jim says the Twins could go with Jake Cave, Brent Rooker and Luis Arraez in left fielder for the first month of the season before Alex Kirilloff is likely to be called up. Jim says the Twins bullpen has a chance to be better than last year's group. He says Alex Colome, Hansel Robles and Tyler Duffey will assist Taylor Rogers late in close games.

The Gopher men's basketball team plays at Indiana tonight at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 7:30. Jim says this isn't a must win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive but they are going to need to win 1 to 2 road games to have a chance to make the tourney. Souhan says center Liam Robbins (ankle) is expected to try and play tonight.

