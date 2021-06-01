Souhan; Wild Could Lose Dumba In Expansion Draft [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are into the offseason after falling 6-2 in Game 7 in Vegas to the Golden Knights Friday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild will lose a good player in the NHL expansion draft when Seattle joins the league this summer. The expansion draft is July 21. Souhan says defenseman Matt Dumba is a prime candidate to be left unprotected. Jim says despite the WIld losing in the first round to Vegas the Wild overachieved this season. He says a team led by a rookie, Kirill Kaprizov, wasn't expected to do as well as they did. Souhan says he believes the Wild will keep Zach Parise in large part because there isn't a good market for his services due to his age, productivity and contract.

The Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 in 10 innings Monday. Jim says the Twins are playing better due to their starting pitchers pitching deeper into games like Jose Berrios did Monday. He says Hansel Robles is still a bit shaky in the bullpen but he did well enough to get the save Monday. Jim says the Twins are thin in the outfield with journeyman Rob Refsnyder as their only healthy center fielder. Jim says the Twins may have some help in St. Paul with prospect pitchers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax. He says Duran throws hard and is considered the better prospect but Jax could receive consideration for a call up to join the rotation if there is a need.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter did not attend organized team activities. Jim says the Vikings should be concerned about whether he attends training camp on time. Souhan says based on what other players are making Hunter should be paid more.

Get our free mobile app