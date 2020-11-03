Souhan; Vikings Probably Won’t Make a Trade Today [PODCAST]

The NFL trade deadline is today at 3pm (CT). Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings are unlikely to make a trade before the deadline. The players they could deal if their asking price is met are tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Anthony Harris. Souhan says because of the win Sunday the Vikings may feel like they are still in the playoff race and a deal isn't likely to happen. Jim says trading left tackle Reilly Reiff wouldn't make sense right now because of their lack of depth on the offensive line.

The Timberwolves have the first pick in the November 18 NBA draft. Jim says the Timberwolves are leaning toward shooting guard Anthony Edwards if they don't make a trade. Jim says Edwards is NBA ready. Seven-foot center James Wiseman has indicated he'd rather not play with Karl-Anthony Towns. Jim says that's interested that Wiseman would say that. He says the Wolves weren't likely to take Wiseman anyway.

Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda is one of three finalists for the American Cy Young Award. Jim says Shane Bieber from Cleveland is likely to win it but it's great that Maeda is recognized for this. Jim says Maeda and Jose Berrios are a great 1-2 combination even if neither is a traditional ace.