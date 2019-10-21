Souhan; Vikings Looking Good [PODCAST]

The Vikings won 42-30 at Detroit Sunday to improve to 5-2. Kirk Cousins threw 4 touchdowns to 4 different receivers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings looked good in the passing game, running game and did enough on defense to pull off the win. Jim says Mike Zimmer acknowledges that his defense was exposed some. Listen below.

The Packers continue to look like the team to beat in the NFC North. Jim says with the Lions and Bears losing some separation is taking place. Jim says the 49ers, Saints and Packers are looking like the best teams in the NFC.

The Gopher football team blew out Rutgers Saturday. Jim says the Gophers will be tested against Penn State, Wisconsin and Iowa but he doesn't think much of Northwestern and Maryland.