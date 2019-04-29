Souhan; Vikings Go Offense In Draft [PODCAST]

The Vikings selected 7 offensive players out of their 10 picks in this weekend's NFL draft. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan talked today about the picks made. The Vikings clearly focused on offense selecting 3 offensive lineman, a tight end, a running back and a pair of receivers. The Vikings also signed a priority undrafted free agent quarterback. Find out who that is in my conversation with Jim below.

The Twins are 16-9 after sweeping a 3-game series at home against Baltimore this past weekend. Minnesota leads the AL Central by 2 games over Cleveland. The Twins will play without utility man Willians Astudillo for at last 2 weeks. Jim Souhan talks about the possibility of Astudillo not having a spot on the roster when he returns.