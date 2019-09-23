Souhan; Vikings Formula for Winning is Simple [PODCAST]

The Vikings ran the ball well and played good defense in rout to a dominating 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the Vikings are doing what they said they were going to do and that is run the ball and play good defense. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison both ran well and the defense stopped Derek Carr and the Raiders all day. Listen below.

The Twins' magic number to clinch the American League Central is down to 3 after outscoring Kansas City 12-8 Sunday. Jim feels they will clinch early this week. Nelson Cruz had a memorable day Sunday with his 40th home run this season and 400th in his career.